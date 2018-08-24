Shamarko Thomas Taken to Hospital with Eye Injury Suffered in Preseason

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Denver Broncos safety Shamarko Thomas left Friday's preseason game against Washington after suffering an eye injury.

Per Broncos executive vice president of public relations Patrick Smyth, Thomas was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

It's unclear at this point how Thomas sustained the injury, though it occurred at some point in the first half.

Thomas, 27, is entering his sixth NFL season. The former Syracuse standout spent his first four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He originally signed with the New York Jets last year before being released.

The Buffalo Bills used Thomas in 12 games last season. He played with the Indianapolis Colts early in the preseason, including their game against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 9, but was released two days later.

The Broncos signed Thomas on Aug. 13 with a chance to get playing time on special teams.