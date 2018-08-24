Tyrod Taylor Hand Injury X-Rays Negative

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a left hand injury during Thursday night's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but initial testing brought back good news for the veteran.

Browns coach Hue Jackson revealed after the game that X-rays on Taylor's hand came back negative, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. He will undergo further testing, however.

Taylor suffered the injury midway through the first quarter but was able to return to the game early in the second quarter.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.