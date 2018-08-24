Report: Zinedine Zidane 'Expects' Manchester United Offer If Jose Mourinho Goes

Borja B. Hojas/Associated Press

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane reportedly "expects to be offered" the managerial position at Manchester United should Jose Mourinho leave the club.

According to the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler, Zidane has told friends of his interest in taking over at Old Trafford and believes he is the "leading candidate" to replace Mourinho.

It seems the Special One will only leave if he is fired, though. According to the Mirror's David McDonnell, Mourinho is unhappy with his current situation at United and would have left on his own terms by now were he anywhere else.

Indeed, he is said to have told a source that at "any other job at any other club and I would have quit."

