Report: Zinedine Zidane 'Expects' Manchester United Offer If Jose Mourinho Goes

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2018

Zinedine Zidane speaks during press conference in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, May 31, 2018. Zinedine Zidane quit as Real Madrid coach on Thursday, less than a week after leading the team to its third straight Champions League title, saying the club needed a change in command. (AP Photo/Borja B. Hojas)
Borja B. Hojas/Associated Press

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane reportedly "expects to be offered" the managerial position at Manchester United should Jose Mourinho leave the club.

According to the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler, Zidane has told friends of his interest in taking over at Old Trafford and believes he is the "leading candidate" to replace Mourinho.

It seems the Special One will only leave if he is fired, though. According to the Mirror's David McDonnell, Mourinho is unhappy with his current situation at United and would have left on his own terms by now were he anywhere else.

Indeed, he is said to have told a source that at "any other job at any other club and I would have quit."

                                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

