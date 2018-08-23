LSU CB Kristian Fulton Reinstated by NCAA After Tampering with Urine Sample

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The LSU Tigers may have cornerback Kristian Fulton back for the 2018 season.

The cornerback's father told Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated that Fulton was reinstated by the NCAA and will be eligible to play once he passes a drug test.

Sonny Shipp of 247Sports provided context for the situation, noting the NCAA previously gave Fulton a two-year ban for tampering with a drug test sample. Fulton thought the test was for marijuana and tampered with it out of fear of a positive test, but it was actually for performance-enhancing drugs.

His own urine sample was ruled clean of performance-enhancers, but the NCAA still initially ruled him ineligible for two years because he tampered and provided a false sample.

Fulton already sat out the 2017 campaign as part of his punishment, and the NCAA accepted his family's waiver to get him back on the field after it upheld its original punishment in a previous teleconference earlier this offseason.

He arrived at LSU as a 5-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings, but hasn't been able to play since he was a freshman in 2016. He appeared in two games that season and tallied two total tackles.

Shipp called Fulton someone who is likely "a day one starter for the Tigers" alongside fellow cornerback Greedy Williams.

LSU and its secondary will be tested against a notable opponent right away as it will face the Miami Hurricanes in the season opener on Sept. 2.