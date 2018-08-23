PSG Transfer News: AC Milan Reportedly in Talks with Adrien Rabiot

TF-Images/Getty Images

AC Milan have reportedly opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a move for midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The Rossoneri are keen to bring the 23-year-old in as a free agent when his contract expires next summer, or they could look to acquire him from PSG in January, per Le10 Sport (h/t Football Italia).

Rabiot has refused to sign a contract extension at the Parc des Princes and has also been linked with Serie A sides Juventus, Roma and Inter Milan, per the report.

