PSG Transfer News: AC Milan Reportedly in Talks with Adrien Rabiot

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IAugust 23, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 12: Adrien Rabiot of Paris St. Germain gestures during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and SM Caen at Parc des Princes on August 12, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

AC Milan have reportedly opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a move for midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The Rossoneri are keen to bring the 23-year-old in as a free agent when his contract expires next summer, or they could look to acquire him from PSG in January, per Le10 Sport (h/t Football Italia).

Rabiot has refused to sign a contract extension at the Parc des Princes and has also been linked with Serie A sides Juventus, Roma and Inter Milan, per the report.

   

 

