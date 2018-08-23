Tottenham Reportedly Had £25 Million Bid for Tammy Abraham Rejected by Chelsea

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly had a £25 million bid for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham rejected by the Blues on the final day of the Premier League transfer window.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino wanted to bring in the 20-year-old as back-up to striker Harry Kane, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella.

Abraham was keen to make the switch to north London, but Chelsea refused to sell to their Premier League rivals, per the report.

