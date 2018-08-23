Derek Holland Apologizes for Offensive MLB Network Interview

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

San Francisco Giants pitcher Derek Holland has apologized for being insensitive during an interview on MLB Network's Intentional Talk on Wednesday, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Holland did the interview with his "hype man," San Francisco massage therapist Haro Ogawa, by his side and used an accent throughout the "embarrassing" bit. Bleacher Report's Joon Lee tweeted out video of the segment:

Below is a part of the interview, via MLB.com:

Giants spokesperson Matt Chisholm issued a statement on the incident, via Deadspin's Avery Yang:

"The Giants organization does not condone that type of behavior in any way. We spoke to Derek regarding his interview yesterday and he completely understands the severity of the situation and he apologizes if it offended anyone. That was not his intention at all, but he's taking full responsibility for it. It was not his intention at all to embarrass Haro.

"If you know Haro, these guys are friends in the clubhouse. They both, you know, poke fun at one another. But, by no means at all is he trying to get across that he's racist."

After spending the first eight years of his big-league career with the Texas Rangers, Holland is on his third team in as many seasons. The 31-year-old is 6-8 with a 3.75 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP in 28 appearances, including 24 starts, in his first year in the Bay Area.

Holland is the latest Major League Baseball player to come under fire for racial insensitivity this season. Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader, Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb and Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner have all apologized for offensive social media posts.