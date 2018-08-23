Raiders Waive 2017 2nd Round Pick Obi Melifonwu

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2018

Oakland Raiders' Obi Melifonwu (20) during NFL football practice in Napa, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Jon Gruden isn't wasting any time moving on from his predecessors.

The Oakland Raiders announced the release of 2017 second-round pick Obi Melifonwu on Thursday, a move needed to clear up a roster spot for veteran corner Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

Melifonwu, 24, appeared in five games as a rookie but missed 11 contests due to knee and hip injuries. He suffered an injury Aug. 9 during training camp and has not been on the field since.

The Raiders selected Melifonwu for his positional versatility. He played both safety and cornerback during his rookie season, starting at corner for one game against the New England Patriots.

Injury issues aside, it'll be a major shock if some team does not pick up Melifonwu off waivers. He is the highest draft pick from the 2017 class to be released by the team that drafted him, and his potential as a swing defensive back makes him an attractive option.

The Raiders instead chose to sign Rodgers-Cromartie, a past-his-prime veteran who turned 32 in February. He had 48 tackles without an interception in 2017 with the New York Giants. 

