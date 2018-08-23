Braylon Edwards Rips 'Half Ass' Urban Meyer Apology After Ohio State Suspension

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Former NFL wide receiver Braylon Edwards took aim at Ohio State Buckeyes head football coach Urban Meyer for his "half-ass apology to appease the masses" after Meyer received a three-game suspension following the school's investigation into his handling of domestic-abuse allegations.

Edwards posted a message Thursday morning on Twitter after OSU announced the ban following a review of Meyer's response to allegations made against former assistant coach Zach Smith:

The 35-year-old wideout, who last appeared in the NFL during the 2012 season, played college football for the Buckeyes' rivals, the Michigan Wolverines.

Meyer was asked during a press conference Wednesday night if he had a message for Courtney Smith, the former assistant's ex-wife who provided reporter Brett McMurphy with texts and pictures related to her 2015 abuse allegations earlier this month, and he didn't respond directly.

"Well, I have a message for everyone involved in this: I'm sorry that we're in this situation, and, I'm just sorry we're in this situation," he told reporters.

The OSU announcement stated Meyer, who was placed on administrative leave after McMurphy reported Courtney Smith's information, would "forgo six weeks of compensation" in addition to missing the first three games of the Buckeyes' season.

"The discipline reflects our collective judgment based on the findings of the investigative report and the independent committee. The board fully supports this conclusion," President Michael V. Drake said. "We made this decision today based on the facts and our values as a university.

"We value the truth, and this independent team thoroughly and faithfully sought the truth. We value consensus, and today's decision represents the collective wisdom of the board and the leadership of our university."

Meyer previously denied knowledge of the allegations during 2018 Big Ten Media Days. He later released a statement saying he "failed" to handle questions about the issue properly.

Ohio State also suspended athletic director Gene Smith from Aug. 31 through Sept. 16.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Day will remain in place as acting head coach until Meyer's return. The Buckeyes open the regular season Sept. 1 against Oregon State before clashes with Rutgers (Sept. 8) and TCU (Sept. 15).