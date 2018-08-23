Real Madrid Transfer News: Blancos Reportedly Looking at Iago Aspas

VIGO, SPAIN - AUGUST 18: Iago Aspas of Celta de Vigo in action during the La Liga match between RC Celta de Vigo and RCD Espanyol at Abanca Balaidos Stadium on August 18, 2018 in Vigo, Spain
Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas, who has a €40 million (£36 million) buyout clause, as a cheaper alternative to Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno. 

Aspas has been a smash hit since returning to La Liga in 2015 after a difficult spell with Liverpool, and Superdeporte reported he could earn a big move this summer (h/t TalkSport's Anton Stanley).

Per the report, Rodrigo would cost the European champions €120 million (£107 million), and that's too much for a player expected to be a depth option. Karim Benzema will likely be the starter this season while Vinicius Junior develops behind him.

Spain's forward Iago Aspas heads the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Spain and Russia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 1, 2018.
Premier League fans will likely remember Aspas as a Liverpool flop, but the 31-year-old has turned his career around in a big way since his time at Anfield. With 55 goals in the past three La Liga seasons, he's been one of Spain's most productive players, and a call-up to the national team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup came as no surprise.

Fans were more than happy to learn of the club's interest in the veteran:

Crucially, the forward isn't a one-trick pony, as he's capable of playing as a wide man, striker or even in support of a target man. As a depth option, he could provide cover for a number of positions, spelling the likes of Benzema, Marcos Asensio and Gareth Bale.

Here's a look at a selection of his best goals from La Liga in 2017:

A move to the capital would be an epic form of redemption for Aspas, and given his high standard of play over the past three seasons, there's no doubt it would be deserved. It would also be a smart piece of business from Los Blancos, bringing in an experienced, impact forward who has scored liberally in La Liga in recent years.

With Aspas on the bench, Vinicius and Borja Mayoral can continue to develop at their own pace, and Real could even opt to loan one or both out.

