Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Reportedly Given Assurances He Can Leave Lazio Next Year

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has reportedly been given a guarantee by club president Claudio Lotito that he can leave the club next summer amid rumours he is wanted by Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato), the Serb's agent Mateja Kezman has been assured by Lotito his client will be allowed to leave next year.

However, Lotito has held firm on his €150 million (£134.7 million) valuation of the midfielder, so that demand may still need to be met next year for his admirers to secure his signature.

The midfielder has generated plenty of interest after emerging as a rising star in Italian football, and last season he helped himself to 14 goals and nine assists in all competitions.

WhoScored.com shared his Serie A statistics from last year:

Italian football expert James Horncastle selected him as one of the league's top performers:

If he can continue to replicate that kind of form each year, the 23-year-old will have a bright future ahead of him—it will only be a matter of time until he's turning out for one of Europe's elite.

There will always be a market for players at the highest level who can make incisive contributions going forward and help out defensively in equal measure.

His price tag appears to have proved prohibitive this summer, but another strong campaign under his belt will make it easier to justify splashing the cash on him next year.