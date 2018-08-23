Report: Arsenal Offer Trial to Talented FC Ufa Youngster Igor Diveev

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly contacted FC Ufa, asking the club if they can take Igor Diveev on trial after the 18-year-old impressed at the COTIF youth tournament.

According to Russian sports website Championat (h/t Mirror's Liam Prenderville), the Gunners have offered the youngster an opportunity to earn a contract, but FC Ufa will have to agree to such a move.

Per Metro, the youngster previously admitted the interest flattered him, saying: "I read about all this on the internet before the match with Dinamo. Of course, the attention of such a club is pleasant, but I do not know anything concrete yet."

According to the same report, club president Shamil Gazizov confirmed the Gunners were scouting Diveev, but there had been no indication contact has been made. As shared by David Sansun of Russian Football News, FC Ufa are bringing the player along slowly:

The centre-back has yet to make his senior debut for FC Ufa, a club that was only founded in 2009 but has been a steady presence in the Russian Premier League for years. The Gorozhane's academy has quickly developed an excellent reputation, although it has yet to produce an elite talent.

Here are some of the highlights of the young prospect:

Diveev scored the opener in the final of the COTIF tournament, where Russia went on a shock run and narrowly missed out on the title, losing to Argentina.

FC Ufa have cashed in on talented prospects in the past, with the most notable example being Oleksandr Zinchenko. According to BBC Sport, Manchester City paid £1.7 million for the Ukrainian, but that came after a busy spell with the Russians' senior side and three appearances for his country at the Euro 2016 tournament.

His current club appear determined to have Diveev debut in the Russian Premier League soon, and as a result, it might not be easy to convince them or the player of a trial. An actual transfer would seem more likely if the teenager makes the step up to senior football, although he's yet to sign a long-term contract, according to Transfermarkt.