Randall Cobb Trade Rumors: Packers Have Made WR Available

Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

Jordy Nelson may not be the only longtime Green Bay Packers receiver on the move this offseason.

The Ringer's Mike Lombardi reported on his GM Street podcast (h/t Rotoworld), Green Bay has explored the trade market for Randall Cobb: "I know his name's being shopped around."

Lombardi is a former NFL executive and spent time working with Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots.

Since being drafted in the second round in 2011, Cobb has become one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets. He has 432 career receptions for 5,141 yards and 70 touchdowns in seven seasons. With a collarbone injury limiting Rodgers to just seven games last year, Cobb hauled in 66 catches for 653 yards and four scores in 15 contests.

The 28-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and has a base salary of $8.6 million in 2018, per Spotrac.

After releasing Nelson in March, the Packers signed Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham to give Rodgers a dynamic playmaker to throw to along with Cobb and Davante Adams. However, per Lombardi, it appears as though Cobb may not be in the team's future plans.

Rodgers wasn't thrilled with the team's decision to part ways with Nelson, and it's not clear how he would react if Cobb was also wearing a different uniform in 2018. The two-time NFL MVP recently called out his receivers for a "piss poor" effort during a practice he deemed to be "one of the worst" he's seen.