Kyler Murray Named Oklahoma Starting QB over Austin Kendall

Kyler Murray was named the Oklahoma Sooners' starting quarterback for the 2018 season following a competition with Austin Kendall.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley announced the decision Wednesday, per The Athletic's Jason Kersey.

Murray, who started his collegiate career at Texas A&M before transferring to the Sooners in December 2015, will take the reins of the Oklahoma offense from Baker Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner selected with the first pick in the 2018 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Although Murray is a redshirt junior, he's only expected to remain with the Sooners for the 2018 campaign before shifting his focus to baseball. The Oakland Athletics selected him as an outfielder with the No. 9 pick in this year's MLB draft.

Scott Boras, the 21-year-old Texas native's agent, told Kersey earlier this month his client won't return next year.

"Kyler's baseball career has a very defined path, which includes playing football at OU for only the 2018 season," Boras said.

Murray was tremendous in limited playing time behind Mayfield in 2017. The dual-threat QB completed 18 of his 21 throws for 359 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 14 carries for 142 yards.

He tallied five TDs and seven picks across eight appearances for the Aggies in 2015.

Murray inherits an Oklahoma offense that led the nation in yards per game last season (579.6).

The Sooners open the regular season Sept. 1 against FAU.