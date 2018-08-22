Spurs to Feature Frost Bank Logo on Jersey as Part of Multiyear Partnership

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs announced Wednesday that they agreed to a multiyear deal with Frost Bank, which will result in Frost Bank's logo being featured on the team's jerseys.

San Antonio was one of nine teams that did not feature a sponsor patch on its jerseys last season.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment President and CEO Rick Pych said the following about the partnership with Frost Bank, according to the team's official website:

"It was very important for us to find a jersey patch partner that best aligned with our company culture and values, and Frost Bank is the perfect match as demonstrated in the exemplary professional and community service that they have provided to Texans for now over 150 years. In our 45 years of partnership with Frost, we have witnessed firsthand the commitment to building long-term caring relationships with their customers as well as to the communities in which they serve."

The Frost Bank logo will first appear on the Spurs' jerseys during their preseason opener against the Miami Heat on Sept. 30.

After finishing seventh in the Western Conference last season, the Spurs' roster will have a new look much like their jerseys, as they dealt Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to the Toronto Raptors for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a first-round pick.