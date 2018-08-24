Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool are firm favourites to make it three wins from three in the Premier League when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds have won their opening two games in emphatic style, scoring six goals and conceding none while seeing off West Ham United and Crystal Palace. Thanks to an improved defence, allied to a potent forward line, this is a squad already looking like the biggest threat to champions Manchester City.

Brighton's aims aren't as lofty, but the Seagulls are coming off an impressive 3-2 victory over Manchester United. The result was a much-needed boost following a 2-0 defeat away to Watford on the opening weekend of the season.

Date: Saturday, August 25

Time: 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 1, NBC

Live Stream: BT Sport App, NBC Sports App, fuboTV

Odds (per OddsShark)

Liverpool: 2-9

Brighton: 12-1

Draw: 5-1

Not many teams can resist Liverpool's front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. The latter scored the winning goal at Palace on Monday after being played in by the Egypt international.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool's first goal at Selhurst Park also owed a lot to Salah, who was felled for the penalty James Milner put away.

Brighton are usually solid defensively, but they will miss skipper Lewis Dunk, who went down with an ankle injury after tangling with United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Manager Chris Hughton revealed Dunk's injury is less serious than first feared, but he still expects the 26-year-old centre-back to be out for "weeks," per the Telegraph.

The more significant battle could be in midfield, where Liverpool have been buoyed by the arrival of Naby Keita this summer.

The Guinea international has been gaining plaudits almost every time he touches the ball:

Keita has added pace, power and drive going forward, yet he may need to be more restrained to help subdue Brighton playmaker Pascal Gross. The 27-year-old was in excellent form against United, scoring and providing an assist.

Gross is a creative maestro, but he often saves his best for home matches:

If Brighton can't get Gross on the ball often enough, a Liverpool back four underpinned by Virgil van Dijk will hardly be troubled. The defence is growing in confidence while Van Dijk, left-back Andrew Robertson and goalkeeper Alisson Becker improve each week.

It's safe to expect Liverpool's run to continue, with Salah and Mane likely to break Brighton down and keep the Reds on City's trail.