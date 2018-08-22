Sean McVay Will Keep Reasons Rams Won't Sign Junior Galette Hidden

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday he won't publicly disclose why the team didn't sign outside linebacker Junior Galette.

Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reported Galette took a physical, which came back clean, but he didn't end up receiving a formal workout with the organization.

"It just didn't work out for reasons that we will keep inside," McVay said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.