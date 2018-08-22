Sean McVay Will Keep Reasons Rams Won't Sign Junior Galette Hidden

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2018

Washington Redskins linebacker Junior Galette warms up prior to during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday he won't publicly disclose why the team didn't sign outside linebacker Junior Galette.

Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reported Galette took a physical, which came back clean, but he didn't end up receiving a formal workout with the organization.

"It just didn't work out for reasons that we will keep inside," McVay said.

                                

