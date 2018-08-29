SEC Football: Preview and Predictions for the 2018 Season

1 of 10

A.J. Brown

You could fill three slides with all the players who could wind up being stars, but Brown would still be at the top. The junior Ole Miss receiver plays in a stacked unit where opposing defenses can't afford to pay him extra attention.

That and a growing rapport with Rebels quarterback Jordan Ta'amu should be factors in a huge season. The 6'1", 230-pound playmaker was a major recruiting victory for former coach Hugh Freeze, who pulled him out of Starkville under the noses of the rival Bulldogs.

All Brown did last year was rack up 1,252 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's big, physical and can put it into another gear when he gets the ball. Brown is one of the biggest studs in the league as well as one of the top pro prospects.

Raekwon Davis

The other player who'll make NFL scouts drool is Davis, a 6'7", 315-pound mega-athlete who looks like he's going to be the next in a long line of remarkable Alabama defensive linemen. He's massive, but he can also get to the quarterback.

The Meridian, Mississippi, product had 69 tackles, including 10 for a loss and 8.5 sacks a season ago as a sophomore. If he stays healthy, this should be his final year in Tuscaloosa, and he'll be a high draft pick if not the top player overall.

He's an incredible athlete for his size and should be the anchor of another strong Tide defense.

Damien Harris

It's easy for the rising senior running back to slip out of the spotlight, even in his own offense. But the best offensive player in the SEC who never gets enough headlines resides in Tuscaloosa.

He's rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons, averaging more than seven yards per carry both years. He reached the end zone 11 times a season ago and no longer has to split carries with Bo Scarbrough.

There are plenty of stars at running back for the Tide, including uber-talented Najee Harris. But the elder Harris is the guy who helps make that offense tick. He could be primed for a massive season.

Drew Lock

The biggest superstar quarterback in the SEC that you've not heard enough about hails from one of the least discussed programs. Lock could have been a high NFL pick had he left Columbia a year ago.

Instead, he elected to return to the Tigers to try to take them to new heights. The strong-armed rising senior threw for 3,964 yards a season ago, with 44 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions. He has the vast majority of his weapons back, too.

If he meshes well with new offensive coordinator Derek Dooley after Josh Heupel left to be UCF's new head coach, Lock could help Mizzou contend with UGA in the East. It's going to be fun to watch him post Xbox numbers.

Jarrett Stidham

Most of the talk around Alabama water coolers centered on the Crimson Tide quarterback battle between Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts. But the Tigers from the Plains have the most proven signal-caller in the league.

That would be Stidham, who was steady most of the 2017 season and hopes to move into stardom this year. If he gets the help around him that he needs, the Baylor transfer can take it to another level. He may not have the upside of Tagovailoa or the weapons of Lock, but Stidham is a winner.

He is an ideal player for Gus Malzahn's system, and he's the biggest reason why there are high hopes again at AU.

Devin White

This should be the year of the defender in the SEC, and one of the best around is LSU linebacker Devin White, who registered 133 stops a season ago as the maestro for Dave Aranda's defense.

The 6'1", 248-pound rising junior also added 13.5 tackles for a loss and was all over the field. Sure, he's big and physical, but his interception and three pass deflections proved he isn't a liability in pass coverage, either.

It's an important year for Ed Orgeron on the Bayou, and the Tigers are going to go as far as their defense takes them. If White can duplicate his '17 season or even surpass it, he'll be one of the most discussed players in the league, and there may be a Butkus Award on his mantle.

Greedy Williams

Andraez "Greedy" Williams had an appetite for the football during his true freshman season at LSU, becoming a lockdown corner and looking like the heir to the throne at "DBU."

He finished the season with six interceptions and another 10 pass deflections. A deeper look at his numbers is even more remarkable. He was targeted just 66 times, and those opportunities led to a 25.1 passer rating for opposing quarterbacks, the lowest rating by a long shot in the SEC, according to Pro Football Focus.

The best news for Aranda and Orgeron is they've got Williams at least two more years. It'll be fun to see what he does for an encore.