Biggest Trap Game for Every Top 25 College Football Team in 2018

0 of 13

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The best college football teams always get up for their toughest opponents, but no one is immune to the formidable trap game.

Several months before winning the 2014 College Football Playoff, Ohio State lost a home game to unranked Virginia Tech. The following season, Alabama won five games against AP Top 10 teams en route to the national championship, but an early home game against No. 15 Ole Miss turned into an unexpected loss.

Similarly, Deshaun Watson and Clemson went 5-0 against ranked teams before winning the title two years ago, but they lost a home game against unranked Pittsburgh.

Obviously, that one misstep didn't ruin the season for those teams, nor would these projected trap games necessarily be a death knell for any of the preseason AP Top 25 teams. But they are the type of losses that prove week after week that anything can happen in this game.

The only rule for trying to predict trap games is that they can't be obvious spots for losses. For example, Auburn plays road games against both Alabama and Georgia, and the Tigers will almost certainly be the underdogs. Those don't count as traps. Just about everything else is fair game for them, though.

Picks are based on a combination of matchup difficulty and where the game falls on the calendar, with the latter generally playing the bigger factor.