ACC Football: Preview and Predictions for 2018 Season

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

Kelly Bryant or Trevor Lawrence?

The debate has been raging for eight months, and it isn't going to end any time soon.

Kelly Bryant is the dual-threat senior who just led his squad to the College Football Playoff. Trevor Lawrence is the pocket-passing freshman who broke so many high school records that scouts ran out of superlatives with which to praise him. They're arguably two of the 10 best quarterbacks currently on college football rosters. But only one can start for Clemson.

And no matter which one Dabo Swinney chooses as his guy, there will be a faction of the fanbase (and the pot-stirring national media) that responds to every little mistake by clamoring for the overqualified backup. It won't matter if it's Week 1 or the national championship game, either. Let's all be sure to thank Alabama and Tua Tagovailoa for that new normal.

Life After Lamar Jackson?

Without question, the toughest ACC team to project is Louisville. Lamar Jackson was a one-man spectacle who threw and rushed for a combined total of 96 touchdowns over the last two seasons. Not only is he gone, but the Cardinals also lost their top two conventional running backs, Reggie Bonnafon and Malik Williams.

There's a ton of returning talent in the receiving corps, but what will this offense look like with Jawon Pass under center and Dae Williams in the backfield behind him? The season opener against Alabama (in Orlando, Florida) could get all sorts of ugly. But if the Cardinals figure things out in the subsequent games against Indiana State and Western Kentucky, they could be a legitimate factor in the Atlantic Division.

The League's New Head Coach

College football's annual coaching carousel didn't wreak havoc on the ACC as it did some conferences. In fact, 13 of the 14 head coaches remain unchanged. The exception is a big one, though, as Willie Taggart has been tasked with rebuilding what Jimbo Fisher left behind.

Florida State has a tough schedule—particularly in the second half of the season—and it has to replace a lot of talent on defense. Considering Taggart's teams have ranked 50th or worse in points allowed per game in seven of his eight seasons as a head coach, that might be a problem.

How Many Bowl Games?

There's not a single team in this conference that you look at on paper and immediately think, "Oh yeah, they're going to be bad." Most leagues have at least one or two such teams, but not the ACC. Moreover, with the exception of Pittsburgh—which might have the toughest nonconference schedule in the entire country—every team in the ACC should win at least three of its four nonconference games.

Even though Clemson and Miami may well both go 8-0 in league play, it's not unreasonable to think 12 or even 13 ACC teams win at least six games to become bowl-eligible. We're only projecting 10, but we're also projecting all 14 teams to win at least four games.