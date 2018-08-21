Roberto Osuna Named Astros Closer for Rest of Season After Trade from Blue Jays

Roberto Osuna Named Astros Closer for Rest of Season After Trade from Blue JaysAugust 21, 2018
Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch named Roberto Osuna the closer for the remainder of the 2018 MLB regular season.
"I wanted Hector [Rondon] to know that I'm gonna start to use [him] more in the seventh and eighth, which means that Osuna's going to get the majority of save opportunities," Hinch said in an interview with MLB Network Radio (h/t ESPN.com). "But I need to use him in creative ways, too."
Rondon has been solid in ninth-inning duties, collecting a team-high 13 saves while posting a 2.36 ERA. But the Astros acquired Osuna in July for a reason. The 23-year-old right-hander averaged 32 saves with a 2.69 FIP in his first three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, per Baseball Reference.
Osuna made 15 appearances for the Blue Jays this year before serving a 75-game suspension for a violation of MLB's domestic violence policy. Despite the suspension, Osuna would be available to pitch in the postseason should the Astros clinch a playoff berth.
Since arriving in Houston, Osuna has allowed one earned run and struck out three batters in five innings. Twice he finished games in non-save situations for the team: an 8-6 defeat to the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 9 and a 3-4 extra-innings loss to the Mariners three days later.
