LSU OL Ed Ingram Arrested on 2 Counts of Sexual Assault of a Minor

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

LSU sophomore offensive lineman Ed Ingram, who was suspended by the team Aug. 3, was arrested the day before and charged with "two counts of aggravated sexual assault in Dallas County," according to Brooks Kubena of The Advocate.

According to that report, the investigation is ongoing. The police department of DeSoto, Texas, said the victim was a minor but "would not disclose the exact age," per Kubena.

