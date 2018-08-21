LSU OL Ed Ingram Arrested on 2 Counts of Sexual Assault of a Minor

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2018

BATON ROUGE, LA - OCTOBER 14: Ed Ingram #70 of the LSU Tigers drops back to block during a game against the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU defeated the Auburn 27-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

LSU sophomore offensive lineman Ed Ingram, who was suspended by the team Aug. 3, was arrested the day before and charged with "two counts of aggravated sexual assault in Dallas County," according to Brooks Kubena of The Advocate.

According to that report, the investigation is ongoing. The police department of DeSoto, Texas, said the victim was a minor but "would not disclose the exact age," per Kubena.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

