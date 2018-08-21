Report: Antoine Griezmann, Paulo Dybala Top Bayern Munich's Wanted List

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

Bayern Munich have reportedly placed Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Juventus' Paulo Dybala at the top of their wanted list, eyeing a move for either player next summer.

According to German newspaper Bild (h/t AS' Manolete), the Bavarian squad for the upcoming season is set, but "significant funds" will be made available for a top transfer next year. The Bundesliga giants will have to replace star wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, who are 35 and 34 years old, respectively.

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Per the report, Griezmann is the priority, and Dybala would be an option if the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner would be unobtainable. The France international spurned a move to Barcelona this summer, signing a new contract with Atletico instead.

That deal pushed his buyout clause to €200 million, and according to Bild, Bayern would not rule out such a fee. They see him as the top striker in football right now, ahead of their own superstar, Robert Lewandowski.

As reported by Sport Bild (via Goal's Ronan Murphy), the Polish star, who turned 30 on Tuesday, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for some time, and his potential sale could partially fund a move for Griezmann.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a spectacular year with Atletico to go with his World Cup win, as you can see in the stats below:

Dybala is Juventus' top young asset, and the 24-year-old has quickly built up a strong relationship on the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo, even if there's still plenty of room for growth, per manager Massimiliano Allegri:

He too would be expensive and difficult to obtain, but Bayern haven't tried their luck with an attacking star of that caliber in some time and may as well throw their weight around.

The Germans rank among the top clubs in the world and have an extensive track record of success. Bavaria will always present an attractive destination, even for the world's best.