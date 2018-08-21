Report: Antoine Griezmann, Paulo Dybala Top Bayern Munich's Wanted List

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2018

Atletico's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after winning the UEFA Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

Bayern Munich have reportedly placed Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Juventus' Paulo Dybala at the top of their wanted list, eyeing a move for either player next summer.

According to German newspaper Bild (h/t AS' Manolete), the Bavarian squad for the upcoming season is set, but "significant funds" will be made available for a top transfer next year. The Bundesliga giants will have to replace star wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, who are 35 and 34 years old, respectively.

Bayern Munich's Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben (L) and Bayern Munich's French midfielder Franck Ribery react after the UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain, on May 1, 2018. (Photo by
CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Per the report, Griezmann is the priority, and Dybala would be an option if the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner would be unobtainable. The France international spurned a move to Barcelona this summer, signing a new contract with Atletico instead.

That deal pushed his buyout clause to €200 million, and according to Bild, Bayern would not rule out such a fee. They see him as the top striker in football right now, ahead of their own superstar, Robert Lewandowski.

As reported by Sport Bild (via Goal's Ronan Murphy), the Polish star, who turned 30 on Tuesday, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for some time, and his potential sale could partially fund a move for Griezmann.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a spectacular year with Atletico to go with his World Cup win, as you can see in the stats below:

Dybala is Juventus' top young asset, and the 24-year-old has quickly built up a strong relationship on the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo, even if there's still plenty of room for growth, per manager Massimiliano Allegri:

He too would be expensive and difficult to obtain, but Bayern haven't tried their luck with an attacking star of that caliber in some time and may as well throw their weight around.

The Germans rank among the top clubs in the world and have an extensive track record of success. Bavaria will always present an attractive destination, even for the world's best.

Related

    Schweinsteiger and Chicago Fire to hold open training session at Säbener Strasse

    FC Bayern Munich logo
    FC Bayern Munich

    Schweinsteiger and Chicago Fire to hold open training session at Säbener Strasse

    Bavarian Football Works
    via Bavarian Football Works

    Bayern Board Apologize for Fan Disturbances in Cup Win

    FC Bayern Munich logo
    FC Bayern Munich

    Bayern Board Apologize for Fan Disturbances in Cup Win

    Bavarian Football Works
    via Bavarian Football Works

    Why There Will Never Be Anyone Better Than Messi

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Why There Will Never Be Anyone Better Than Messi

    Javier Rodríguez Marzo
    via sport

    Daily Schmankerl: Barca-Bernat Frenzy; Lewa Turns 30; the DFB-Pokal Is Crazy; and MORE!

    FC Bayern Munich logo
    FC Bayern Munich

    Daily Schmankerl: Barca-Bernat Frenzy; Lewa Turns 30; the DFB-Pokal Is Crazy; and MORE!

    Bavarian Football Works
    via Bavarian Football Works