Report: Jose Mourinho, Ed Woodward on 'Collision Course' over Anthony Martial

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly "made a new plea" to Ed Woodward to sell Anthony Martial this summer, putting him on a "collision course" with the executive vice-chairman.

According to Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star, Mourinho wants Martial gone by the end of the month in order to bolster the funds available to him in January, but Woodward does not want to sell the Frenchman, whom he sees as a "long-term investment."

The pair are said to have a fractious relationship after the club did not meet Mourinho's demands in the transfer market this summer and their latest clash over Martial could heighten tensions further.

Martial is said to have admirers in La Liga and Ligue 1, for whom the transfer window is still open, but Woodward feels selling him this summer would be "admitting the club made a huge mistake."

At the very least, the United official will not accept "less than top dollar" for the 22-year-old.

Mourinho appears to have been unhappy with Martial for some time and, as stated by Cross, fined him over the summer after he left United's pre-season tour of the United States to attend the birth of his child.

The forward had the chance to impress on Sunday when a late injury to Alexis Sanchez gave him a starting berth, but he failed to take advantage and was substituted after an hour.

As Squawka Football demonstrated, he struggled to supply Romelu Lukaku with ammunition:

However, Martial had little service to work with himself during what was a disappointing team performance from the Red Devils.

Former England manager Sam Allardyce believes Martial is not at the level required at Old Trafford, but Sport's Andrew Gaffney feels Mourinho is responsible for his stalling development:

Martial has not kicked on as many would have hoped since he arrived at United as a teenager, but he's not been given an environment to thrive in.

Louis van Gaal's style of football did his attacking stars no favours, while few United players seem to have improved under Mourinho's management.

Martial still has the potential to be an important player for United, though, and given his age he could stay at the club far longer than Mourinho is likely to, so it's understandable Woodward is reluctant to part with him.

The player is hardly lacking talent—the manager would be best served burying the hatchet and focusing on unleashing it.