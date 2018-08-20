White Sox Manager Rick Renteria Taken to Hospital After Feeling Lightheaded

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria was taken to the hospital Monday as a precaution after feeling lightheaded, according to the Associated Press (h/t Sportsnet).

Renteria was at Target Field preparing for his team's game against the Minnesota Twins but was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where tests showed no problems.

Bench coach Joe McEwing took over his managerial duties for Monday's game.

The White Sox are well out of the playoff race in Renteria's second season with the team. The squad entered the day with a 46-77 record, which is the third-worst record in baseball and 25 games behind the Cleveland Indians for first place.

The .374 win percentage would be the franchise's worst since 1970.

Chicago is scheduled to return home Tuesday for two more games against the Twins.