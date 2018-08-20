Ex-Dolphins Star Ndamukong Suh Takes Shot at Miami's Run Defense on Instagram

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh walks on the field during NFL football training camp Friday, July 27, 2018, in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Ndamukong Suh had some fun on social media at the expense of his former team. 

After the NFL posted an Instagram video of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey's 71-yard touchdown run against the Miami Dolphins on Friday, Suh felt compelled to comment on the play. 

"Right up the Gut lol," Suh wrote, via ESPN.com

The Dolphins released Suh in March since he was going to count $26.1 million against the salary cap.

Fortunately, Suh was able to land on his feet by signing a one-year, $14 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams. It appears he's done with his old team as he prepares to help his new squad in their quest to reach the Super Bowl after a surprise NFC West title in 2017. 

Related

    Report: Officials to Discuss Helmet Rule Before Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Officials to Discuss Helmet Rule Before Season

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Josh Allen to Start 3rd Preseason Game for Bills

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Josh Allen to Start 3rd Preseason Game for Bills

    Nick Wojton
    via Bills Wire

    Zimmer: Helmet Rule Will Cost Some 'Playoffs, Jobs'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Zimmer: Helmet Rule Will Cost Some 'Playoffs, Jobs'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Colts, Jets Betting Favorites to Land Le'Veon in FA

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Colts, Jets Betting Favorites to Land Le'Veon in FA

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report