Ex-Dolphins Star Ndamukong Suh Takes Shot at Miami's Run Defense on Instagram

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Ndamukong Suh had some fun on social media at the expense of his former team.

After the NFL posted an Instagram video of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey's 71-yard touchdown run against the Miami Dolphins on Friday, Suh felt compelled to comment on the play.

"Right up the Gut lol," Suh wrote, via ESPN.com.

The Dolphins released Suh in March since he was going to count $26.1 million against the salary cap.

Fortunately, Suh was able to land on his feet by signing a one-year, $14 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams. It appears he's done with his old team as he prepares to help his new squad in their quest to reach the Super Bowl after a surprise NFC West title in 2017.