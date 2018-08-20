La Liga Results 2018: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 1 Matches

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Valencia at the Mestalla on Monday in the penultimate match of the first week of the 2018/19 La Liga season.

The day ended with Iker Muniain scoring a stoppage-time winner to help Athletic Bilbao beat Leganes 2-1 at San Mames.

Here's what the table looks like after one week of games.

Standings (Matches Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Sevilla: 1, +3, 3

2. Barcelona: 1, +3, 3

3. Levante: 1, +3, 3

4. Real Madrid: 1, +2, 3

5. Athletic Bilbao: 1, +1, 3

6. Huesca: 1, +1, 3

7. Real Sociedad: 1, +1, 3

8. Atletico Madrid: 1, 0, 1

9. Celta Vigo: 1, 0, 1

10. Espanyol: 1, 0, 1

11. Valencia: 1, 0, 1

12. Girona: 1, 0, 1

13. Real Valladolid: 1, 0, 1

14. Eibar: 1, -1, 0

15. Leganes: 1, -1, 0

16. Villarreal: 1, -1, 0

17. Getafe: 1, -2, 0

18. Rayo Vallecano: 1-, -3, 0

19. Alaves: 1, -3, 0

20. Real Betis: 1, -3, 0

Full standings available, per the division's official website.

Angel Correa put Los Rojiblancos 1-0 in front on 26 minutes, after the Argentina international had raced clear to meet an astute pass from Antoine Griezmann. The prolific Frenchman is usually Atleti's most regular source of goals, but creativity is also a big part of his game:

Atletico rarely lose a lead, but Los Che eventually drew level when Rodrigo Moreno found some space 11 minutes after the break. The intelligent forward was played in by Daniel Wass and didn't waste his chance, finishing coolly with his left foot.

In the process, Rodrigo underlined his value to manager Marcelino's squad. The latter recently talked up his best striker amid rumours linking him with Real Madrid, per Marca's Dario Puig and Padraig Whelan: "I think he will stay here. He looks convinced, excited and motivated. If Real Madrid want him, then there is a release clause."

Rodrigo had gotten Valencia back on level terms, but Los Che couldn't break Atleti down to find a winner. It meant manager Diego Simeone maintained an impressive record:

Even though the points were shared, Ben Hayward of the London Evening Standard felt the game was a good advert for the quality of both teams:

Athletic's quality was obvious when Peru Nolaskoain opened the scoring 27 minutes into his first match in La Liga. Leganes responded six minutes later through Jonathan Silva, a goal seemingly enough to secure the visitors a worthy point.

So it appeared until the lively Muniain found the bottom corner after being teed up by Raul Garcia. The latter's partnership with 37-year-old centre-forward Aritz Aduriz caused Leganes problems, while Inaki Williams, Oscar de Marcos and Markel Susaeta showcased pace, perceptive movement and creativity.

There is enough talent in this Athletic squad for the Basque club to contend for a European finish. Meanwhile, Valencia and Atleti will set their sights a little higher, despite already trailing Barcelona and Real Madrid.