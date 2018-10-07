Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds' Fantasy Outlook After Brandin Cooks' Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

Fantasy players will need to explore the market for wide receivers after Los Angeles Rams star Brandin Cooks exited Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a concussion, the team announced.

Cooper Kupp is out with a concussion as well.

The Rams added Cooks in a trade with the New England Patriots to boost their passing game. The 25-year-old is a true home run hitter with excellent speed to run past defensive backs, which helped him average a career-high 16.6 yards per reception in 2017.

Despite losing Cooks for the time being, the Rams have multiple options, like Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds, capable of filling his shoes for quarterback Jared Goff.

Robert Woods

Woods was a strong complement for Kupp as an outside option last season. He had a career-high 781 receiving yards and tied his career high with five touchdowns in just 12 games.

Stretching those numbers out to a full season, Woods was on pace for 1,041 yards on 75 receptions and 113 targets.

Going back to Pro Football Focus, the majority of Woods' success in 2017 was thanks to opposing defenses playing off him at the line of scrimmage:

"Woods took advantage of defenders giving him a cushion at the line of scrimmage in 2017, as he gained 608 receiving yards on 44 receptions against off coverage. He averaged 2.43 yards per route run against off-man coverage, ranking sixth among receivers with at least 20 targets and generated a WR Rating of 134.3, ranking third among receivers."

Adding to Woods' chances for more success with Cooks out, Sammy Watkins, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent, led all receivers with a 139.7 rating against off-man coverage last year with the Rams, per PFF.

Given the level of trust Woods seemed to establish with Goff in their first year together, a reasonable expectation for the 26-year-old is as a solid flex starter.

Josh Reynolds

Reynolds was only a bit-part player in the Rams offense as a rookie in 2017. The fourth-round draft pick caught 11 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Because of that, fantasy owners should wait at least another week or two before seriously considering adding Reynolds off the waiver wire.

For one, it's unclear how long Cooks and Kupp will be out of action. For the time being, Reynolds is one of the top options through the air for Goff. That won't be the case if Cooks and/or Kupp is back for Los Angeles' Week 6 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

More importantly, Reynolds is an unproven commodity in the NFL. While he had 2,788 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns in three years at Texas A&M, those strong numbers may not translate to the next level.

Keep Reynolds on your radar to see for Week 6 and beyond, just don't overvalue him right now.