Louisville Coach Chris Klenakis Placed on Leave After DUI Arrest

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

Louisville offensive line coach Chris Klenakis, left, talks with a reporter during Louisville Football Media Day at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

Louisville tight ends coach Chris Klenakis was arrested for driving under the influence early Sunday morning and was charged with "reckless driving, wanton endangerment, DUI and possession of alcohol," according to Jason Reilly of WDRB. 

The 50-year-old has been placed on administrative leave.

"There are high standards in our program for our coaching staff and we must adhere to those standards on a daily basis," Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino said in a statement from the school.

The arrest took place in Shelbyville, Kentucky, when police officers viewed Klenakis' car swerving through a construction zone with workers present.

He had a reported blood alcohol level of 0.165 with beer cans in his car, leading to the multiple charges.

Klenakis has been with Louisville since 2014, serving as the offensive line coach until being moved to tight ends in 2017. The veteran coach has also spent time on the staffs at Iowa State, Arkansas and Nevada among other colleges during his nearly 20 years in the sport.

