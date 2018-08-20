Premier League Table: 2018 Standings, Week 3 Fixtures After Week 2 Results

Liverpool closed out the second week of the 2018/19 Premier League season by beating Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night. The game turned when James Milner converted a controversial penalty late in the first half after referee Michael Oliver deemed Mohamed Salah had been fouled in the box.

Sadio Mane added a second in extra time as the Reds went second, level on points with defending champions Manchester City, who top the table on goal difference.

       

Standings (Matches Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Manchester City: 2, +7, 6

2. Liverpool: 2, +6, 6

3. Chelsea: 2, +4, 6

4. Watford: 2, +4, 6

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 2, +3, 6

6. Bournemouth: 2, +3, 6

7. Everton: 2, +1, 4

8. Leicester City: 2, +1, 3

9. Manchester United: 2, 0, 3

10. Crystal Palace: 2, 0, 3

11. Brighton & Hove Albion: 2, -1, 3

12. Newcastle United: 2, -1, 1

13. Southampton: 2, -1, 1

14. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 2, -2, 1

15. Burnley: 2, -2, 1

16. Cardiff City: 2, -2, 1

17. Arsenal: 2, -3, 0

18. Fulham: 2, -4, 0

19. West Ham United: 2, -5, 0

20. Huddersfield Town: 2, -8, 0

Full standings available, per the division's official website.

        

Week 2 Results

  • Cardiff City 0-0 Newcastle United
  • West Ham United 1-2 Bournemouth
  • Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Fulham
  • Leicester City 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Everton 2-1 Southampton
  • Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal
  • Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town
  • Burnley 1-3 Watford
  • Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 Manchester United
  • Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool

         

Week 3 Fixtures

Saturday, August 25

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City: 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET
  • Arsenal vs. West Ham United: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
  • Bournemouth vs. Everton: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
  • Huddersfield Town vs. Cardiff City: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
  • Southampton vs. Leicester City: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
  • Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 26

  • Watford vs. Crystal Palace: 1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET
  • Fulham vs. Burnley: 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET
  • Newcastle United vs. Chelsea: 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Monday, August 27

  • Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

An intense match lacking quality came to life when Salah went down amid a tangle with former Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho. Replays showed contact appeared to be minimal and the fall slightly exaggerated, yet Oliver didn't hesitate to award the spot-kick.

Palace fans were furious, yet ironically, some viewers had previously expressed the view Oliver was favouring the home side:

Regardless of any controversy surrounding the decision, Milner once again proved ice-cold from 12 yards:

Palace were left to rue Oliver's call and attempt a comeback against a side lethal on the counter.

Liverpool didn't buckle after the break and had a man advantage once 20-year-old defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka was shown a red card for bringing down Salah in the 75th minute.

The Reds waited until stoppage time to make their edge count, scoring a terrific goal on the break when Salah sent Mane clear.

Mane left it late to seal the points.GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Liverpool managed to grind out a tough win away from home, not usually the forte of manager Jurgen Klopp's squad in the league. It's a sign his team is more than capable of pushing City all the way in this season's title race.

The race may take a turn or two next week, as Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur face tricky away trips. Meanwhile, the top two will be confident of maintaining their winning starts against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion, respectively.

