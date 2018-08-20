Rudy Gay Excited to Play with DeMar DeRozan: 'That's My Brother'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

While it remains to be seen who won the blockbuster trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors and DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, Rudy Gay seems excited to play once again with DeRozan.

"That's my brother, man," Gay said of the four-time All-Star, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. "We talked a lot before this even happened, but since the trade, I think we've talked like three times a week."

Gay is entering his second year with the Spurs after signing a one-year, $10 million deal this offseason.

