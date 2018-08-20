Rudy Gay Excited to Play with DeMar DeRozan: 'That's My Brother'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 14: Rudy Gay #8 and DeMar DeRozan #9 of the USA Men's National Team poses for a photo with the gold medal in the locker room after defeating the Serbia National Team during the 2014 FIBA World Cup Finals at Palacio de Deportes on September 14, 2014 in Madrid, Spain. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

While it remains to be seen who won the blockbuster trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors and DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, Rudy Gay seems excited to play once again with DeRozan.

"That's my brother, man," Gay said of the four-time All-Star, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. "We talked a lot before this even happened, but since the trade, I think we've talked like three times a week."

Gay is entering his second year with the Spurs after signing a one-year, $10 million deal this offseason.

                                                                      

