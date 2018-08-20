Bayern Munich Refuse to Meet with Robert Lewandowski's Agent Pini Zahavi

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has revealed the club will do whatever it takes to avoid losing star striker Robert Lewandowski on a transfer to Real Madrid and have refused to meet with his agent, Pini Zahavi.

Speaking to Sky Sports (h/t AS' M. de la Riva), Hoeness said the representative has tried to set up several meetings, but the Bavarians will not hear him out:

"The only thing we don't have any control over is his agent, but we have not given him the opportunity to speak. He has tried four or five times to set up a meeting with me. I told him that I will be available on September 2 at 14:30. We have decided to remain firm in our stance. ... If he can drop this baggage that his adviser has given him, it'll be Bayern's best signing."

Zahavi specialises in transfers, rather than getting his clients the best possible contracts, and was involved in Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain, per the report.

The representative has been trying to get a deal done all summer and made no secret of Lewandowski's desire to move, per Sport Bild (via Goal's Ronan Murphy).

Bayern haven't budged throughout the saga, however, and earlier this month, coach Niko Kovac told Sport Bild (h/t the Mirror's Alex Richards) the Pole has agreed to stay after talks with the tactician.

The 29-year-old started the season in superb fashion, bagging a hat-trick in the Supercup win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Goal shared highlights of the performance―and immediately linked it to the transfer speculation:

Real haven't been busy this summer, opting not to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with a big-money signing of their own. Instead, Karim Benzema is expected to continue as the team's main striker, and Borja Mayoral will back him up.

Lewandowski could have been an instant-impact solution, as the former Borussia Dortmund man is one of the most consistent scorers in the world. But Bayern have no reason to sell, and with little time left to find a replacement, it's easy to see why they're standing pat.

Flat-out refusing to meet with an agent is a little unorthodox, but as long as Lewandowski remains focused and doesn't push for a move himself, the Bavarians have little to worry about.