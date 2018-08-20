Liverpool Reportedly Nearing 2-Year Loris Karius Loan to Besiktas

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Loris Karius is reportedly close to a two-year loan move to Turkish side Besiktas, with Liverpool said to be in "advanced" talks with the club.

Per the Mirror's David Maddock, the deal would also include a clause to make the move permanent:

According to Maddock, Karius' move would bring an end to the transfer speculation surrounding Simon Mignolet, as manager Jurgen Klopp will only sanction the departure of one goalkeeper.

Per RMC's Loic Tanzi (h/t GFFN), the German is still considering the move:

Karius lost his status as the Reds' No. 1 stopper this summer following the arrival of Alisson Becker. The club invested in the Brazilian after Karius blundered away in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid, making two crucial mistakes in the 3-1 loss.

The 25-year-old has heaps of physical talent, but mental errors have plagued him throughout his Liverpool career. Many wondered how he would recover from the UCL final loss, with some suggesting a fresh start would be the best thing for him.

Besiktas stumbled to a fourth-place finish in the Turkish league last year and lack a class goalkeeper in their squad. Tolga Zengin has started both of their Super Lig fixtures this season, as well as the narrow Europa League loss against LASK in Austria, and failed to keep a clean sheet in any of those matches.

Karius would easily be their top option in goal if the move went through, and with plenty of time left before the end of the transfer window, Besiktas should find a way to convince the player. The Turks will face Partizan in the final round of Europa League qualifying on Thursday.