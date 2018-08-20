Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Want to 'Get Rid' of Divock Origi in Fresh Rumours

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Divock Origi of Liverpool at Ewood Park on July 19, 2018 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool reportedly want to "get rid" of Divock Origi, but his exit has been "complicated" because of the Reds' €30 million (£26.9 million) valuation.

Per Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness), the Reds are looking to sell Origi this summer and Borussia Dortmund are interested in him.

However, the Bundesliga outfit are yet to make an offer for the forward as they aren't prepared to meet Liverpool's demands.

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Firmino: 'I'm Not Interested in Anything but Liverpool'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Firmino: 'I'm Not Interested in Anything but Liverpool'

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Roma Loan Gonalons to Sevilla

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Roma Loan Gonalons to Sevilla

    Sevillafc
    via Sevillafc

    Ronaldo, Modric and Salah Nominated for UEFA Player of the Year

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo, Modric and Salah Nominated for UEFA Player of the Year

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Andy Robertson And The Return To Liverpool’s Old-Fashioned Values

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Andy Robertson And The Return To Liverpool’s Old-Fashioned Values

    Gareth Roberts
    via The Anfield Wrap