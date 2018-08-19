Stephen Strasburg to Start vs. Phillies on Wednesday After Neck Injury

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg will make his first start since July 20 on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Jamal Collier of MLB.com.

Strasburg has been on the disabled list with a pinched nerve in his neck. This followed a shoulder injury that had earlier landed him on the DL for over a month.

In his only start since June 8, he allowed six earned runs in 4.2 innings.

Strasburg has a 6-7 record overall this year, producing a 3.90 ERA that would be the worst for any season in his career.

However, he is back on the mound for a key series against the Phillies, a team that currently holds one of the two wild-card spots in the National League. Washington entered Sunday six games out of the playoffs with a 62-62 record.

"Credit to Stras that he got himself ready to pitch for us, and got the opportunity to go up against a team we're trying to catch," manager Dave Martinez said. "He's been working diligently to get ready and he feels good. It's nice to go into that series with our three best pitchers."

Max Scherzer and Tanner Roark will also start in the series.

Injuries have been a problem for Strasburg throughout his career, and he has only topped 200 innings once in nine seasons in the majors. However, the 30-year-old will hope he can remain on the field for the remainder of the year.