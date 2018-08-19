Barcelona Transfer News: PSG Reportedly Willing to Sell Adrien Rabiot

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain may sell Barcelona target Adrien Rabiot before the end of the summer transfer window to help fund a move for Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis.

Mundo Deportivo (h/t Jack Otway of the Sunday Express) reported Rabiot could be sold before August 31. Rabiot doesn't want to extend his contract with Les Parisiens, according to Otway, while Barca have "pursued the player all summer."

PSG's attempts to sign Luis include already making him an offer, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Marca). The offer is said to be a three-year deal, per Marca.

If Rabiot was to move to make way for the Brazil international defender, Barcelona would make an ideal destination. Rabiot fits the stylish, possession-based game the Blaugrana usually adopt.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Still just 23, Rabiot is a classy midfielder who loves to dictate play from deep with quality passing. Vision and technique are the hallmarks of his game, traits Barca would surely welcome.

Manager Ernesto Valverde has seen experienced playmaker Andres Iniesta leave for Japan. Although Barca began their La Liga title defence with a 3-0 win over Alaves at the Camp Nou on Saturday, Iniesta's artistry and intelligence will be missed.

Valverede can still call on Philippe Coutinho for creativity, but he needs a pass-master at the base of midfield to complement Sergio Busquets' defensive instincts and the energy of Arturo Vidal.

Rabiot fits the mould and rumours have been building his time in the French capital is all but up. Recently, Jose M. Buera and Jesus A. Orihuela of AS (h/t Otway) reported Barca and PSG were talking about swapping forward Ousmane Dembele for Rabiot.

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has hinted Rabiot may move on during an interview with Canal Plus (h/t Goal's Jamie Smith): "I'm not certain he will stay. I want him to stay but it's up to him. He has great potential and can improve even further. He can become a top player but has to stay with us."

Rabiot would be an asset at the Camp Nou, while PSG's defence would surely benefit from the experience of 33-year-old Luis. If Barca engineer a deal before the window shuts it will be a coup for a squad undergoing a necessary transformation in midfield.