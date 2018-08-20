Realistic Trade Ideas for NBA's Dog Days

0 of 5

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

Casual fans might utilize the dog days of the NBA offseason to check items off their binge-watch list, prep for fantasy football drafts or otherwise take advantage of the slowest point on the hoops calendar.

But for roundball junkies, there's no such thing as an offseason. If the Association isn't generating news, our brains shift over to hypothetical swaps and examine both which players might be on the move and why.

The science is as inexact as it sounds, but there are reasons the following five swaps all qualify as realistic. Some of the players have already been connected to the trade block. Others might be logical candidates for financial reasons or changing circumstances for them or their employers.

These aren't trade predictions. It's more than possible none comes to fruition.

Still, this exercise helps spotlight potential problems lingering late into the offseason and possible solutions.