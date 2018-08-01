Hassan Whiteside Says He Had a 'Great Talk' with Pat Riley About His Heat Future

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2018

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 21: Hassan Whiteside #21 of the Miami Heat looks on in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2018 NBA Playoffs on April 21, 2018 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside had a productive meeting with team president Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra earlier this summer.

"We had a great talk," Whiteside said, per the Sun Sentinel's Shandel Richardson. "I just think it's trust on both sides. I think that's the biggest thing ... It was about a four-hour meeting. It was a lot about life. It was two hours basketball, two hours life. It was a good meeting."

                                  

