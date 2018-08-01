Hassan Whiteside Says He Had a 'Great Talk' with Pat Riley About His Heat Future

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside had a productive meeting with team president Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra earlier this summer.

"We had a great talk," Whiteside said, per the Sun Sentinel's Shandel Richardson. "I just think it's trust on both sides. I think that's the biggest thing ... It was about a four-hour meeting. It was a lot about life. It was two hours basketball, two hours life. It was a good meeting."

