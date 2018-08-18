Quintez Cephus Denies Alleged Unlawful Conduct, Takes Leave from Wisconsin

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus is taking a leave of absence from the team because of a pending legal investigation.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Cephus denied the allegations of unlawful conduct against him and is taking a leave to clear his name:

Cephus didn't specify exactly what the charges were, other than to note an incident took place in April and he was in a consensual relationship.

Entering his junior year with the Badgers, Cephus was expected to be the team's top receiver. He led the team with six touchdowns and 16.7 yards per reception in 2017.

Wisconsin will open the regular season at home on Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky.