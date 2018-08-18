Rams Hold Off Raiders for Preseason Win; Todd Gurley, Derek Carr, More Sidelined

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams squeaked past the Oakland Raiders, 19-15, in preseason action at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night as starters from both sides spent the exhibition on the sideline.

Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Derek Carr, Amari Cooper and Marshawn Lynch were all out of action as reserves and roster hopefuls got a chance to shine.

Raiders Miss Opportunity by Sitting New Faces

As teams tend to do, the Raiders embraced an ultra-cautious approach in their second preseason game by benching almost all of their key starters:

And with the Rams penciled in as Oakland's Week 1 opponent, it was a justifiable call, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken:

But considering the Raiders are rolling out a fresh scheme, modified offensive line with rookie Kolton Miller at left tackle and a host of new receivers—including Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant—it would have been a welcome sight to see the No. 1 group flash chemistry.

That's especially true regarding Bryant—who has been running with the second team in practice, according to NBC Sports' Scott Bair, and has reportedly struggled to learn Jon Gruden's playbook, per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.

Bryant is also the same player Gruden said wasn't "versatile" enough earlier this month, per USA Today's Lorenzo Reyes:

"He's got to get out here and play better. He's in a competitive situation. Right now, a lot of the other receivers have had a nice camp. He's just got to learn the offense. He's got to stay out here. He’s had some illnesses. He's got to get on the field. He's got to master the offense and become more versatile, and that’s the key to making this team better."

Given the value of the third-round pick the Raiders traded to acquire Bryant, he'll need to show improvement—and fast—to quell concerns he won't be a productive member of the Silver and Black's passing game this season.

Assuming Gruden rolls with his regulars next week, Oakland's meeting with the Green Bay Packers should be a good barometer for where the Raiders newcomers stand.

John Kelly Gives Rams Todd Gurley Insurance Policy



John Kelly was the forgotten man in a loaded 2018 running back draft class that included Saquon Barkley, Derrius Guice, Rashaad Penny, Sony Michel, Nick Chubb, Kerryon Johnson and Ronald Jones, among others.

But after two preseason games, it's clear Kelly will be a factor at one point or another in L.A.'s backfield.

One week after the sixth-round selection rushed 13 times for 77 yards against the Baltimore Ravens, Kelly continued his steady rise with 18 carries for 56 yards and a fumble recovery for a touchdown:

At the very least, that kind of showing should position Kelly for a backup role entering his rookie season.

And even though that job presumably won't be accompanied by a big workload—a healthy Gurley logged 279 rushing attempts in 15 games last season—he will offer the Rams a terrific insurance policy if he continues to make encouraging developmental strides over the next few months.

"He's an explosive back," Gurley said, per the Orange County Register's Rich Hammond. "He can make a lot of plays, man."

Richard, Warren Must Have Bigger Roles Despite Big Names in Backfield

Two seasons ago, Jalen Richard led the Raiders with 1,391 all-purpose yards.

However, that number was nearly cut in half last season as Richard watched his touches dwindle from 163 to 117 and his all-purpose yardage plummet to 776.

Given the explosive dimension he can offer, which was apparent on a 29-yard catch-and-run Saturday, that kind of usage won't fly this season.

Yes, Lynch is locked in as Oakland's early-down workhorse. And with Doug Martin aboard, the backfield rotation could become bloated.

But given Richard's high-efficiency stylings (9.5 yards per catch in 2017) and game-breaking capabilities in space, the Raiders have to get creative and find ways to move him around the formation—even if that means lining him up at receiver or embracing two-back formations.

Once Richard's day was over, training camp standout Chris Warren III entered and bulldozed his way to 110 yards and a touchdown in a performance that made him look worthy of a spot on the 53-man roster.

An undrafted free agent, Warren and his bruising style seem like a natural fit for Gruden's offense. Plus, his untapped potential makes him the kind of player the Raiders should invest in—especially with Lynch and Martin in contract years.

The touches may not be plentiful this season, but Warren looks like someone who could flourish if he's afforded anything resembling regular playing time during the regular season.

What's Next?

Regular-season dress rehearsals are on the docket. The Raiders will host the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 24, while the Rams will welcome Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans to Southern California on Aug. 25.