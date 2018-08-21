NBA Players Who Should Be Pissed at Their Front Offices

1 of 5

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Everything the Los Angeles Lakers did after landing LeBron James amounts to management malpractice.

Well, almost everything. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's one-year, $12 million deal was fine. Otherwise, though...

Sure, it's cool James is tied to L.A. for at least three years. That would seem to diminish the need to build a contender immediately. And yeah, it makes sense to hoard cap space for 2019.

But the Lakers are operating as if they're certain James' prime will last indefinitely. They aren't in a position to compete for a title because they populated the roster with Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Michael Beasley, four big personalities who provide little spacing or defense.

James will be playing his age-35 season in 2019-20, which seems to be the year L.A. is targeting to get this new era off the ground.

What if this season represents James' last chance to lead a championship team? What if the Lakers are squandering what might be the only superstar year they'll get from their heretofore indestructible hero?

The only reason James might not be ticked off by Los Angeles' bizarre series of moves is because he may have green-lit all of them, according to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst. That might be an even bigger problem for the Lakers—one that should mean James no longer gets input on the front office's decisions.

What's scarier, though: wasting James' last great year, or the risk of making him angry by cutting him out of personnel discussions?

Either way, this is a thorny situation.