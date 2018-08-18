EPL Table: 2018 Standings After Saturday's Week 2 Results and Top Scorers

EPL Table: 2018 Standings After Saturday's Week 2 Results and Top ScorersAugust 18, 2018
Chelsea and Arsenal served up five-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge on Saturday with Marcos Alonso the match-winner in a 3-2 victory for the Blues.
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane scored his first ever Premier League goal in August to help Spurs beat Fulham 3-1 at Wembley Stadium.
It was also a good day for Everton's summer signing Richarlison, as he was on target in their 2-1 win over Southampton. The goal is his third Premier League strike in two games for his new club.
Saturday's Week 2 Results
Cardiff City 0-0 Newcastle United
Everton 2-1 Southampton
Leicester City 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Fulham
West Ham United 1-2 Bournemouth
Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal
Premier League Table (games played, goal difference, points)
1. Chelsea: 2, +4, 6
2. Tottenham: 2, +3, 6
3. Bournemouth: 2, +3, 6
4. Everton: 2, +1, 4
5. Liverpool: 1, +4, 3
6. Crystal Palace: 1, +2, 3
7. Manchester City: 1 +2, 3
8. Watford: 1, +2, 3
9. Leicester: 2, +1, 3
10. Manchester United: 1, +1, 3
11. Burnley: 1, 0, 1
12. Newcastle: 2, -1, 1
13. Southampton: 2, -1, 1
14. Wolves: 2, -2, 1
15. Cardiff: 2, -2, 1
16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 1, -2, 0
17. Arsenal: 2, -3, 0
18. Huddersfield Town: 1, -3, 0
19. Fulham: 2, -4, 0
20. West Ham: 2, -5, 0
Premier League Top Scorers
Richarlison, Everton, 3 goals
Pedro, Chelsea, 2 goals
Callum Wilson, Bournemouth, 2 goals
Sadio Mane, Liverpool, 2 goals
Roberto Pereyra, Watford, 2 goals
Chelsea against Arsenal was the standout fixture on Saturday. It did not disappoint with four goals in the opening 45 minutes.
A sweeping Chelsea move saw Pedro open the scoring after just nine minutes. Jorginho picked out Alonso out wide on the left, and he fired in low cross for Pedro to convert.
Squawka Football showed it's the first time he's scored in the opening two games of a season:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Pedro has scored in each of the opening two league games of a season for the first time in his career. Loving life under Sarri. https://t.co/NWyEROtI8k
Alvaro Morata ended his goal drought with Chelsea's second goal. A long ball found the Spanish striker, who shrugged off the attentions of Shkodran Mustafi before firing past Petr Cech.
Goal's Nizaar Kinsella highlighted how it's only his fourth goal of 2018:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
That's only Morata's fourth goal in 2018, that is all competitions and including friendlies. His first goal in 10 matches, including pre-season. Great to see his improved body language rewarded there though. #CFC #CHEARS
Henrikh Mkhitaryan fired Arsenal back into contention with a low shot that beat goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Armenian then set up Alex Iwobi for an equaliser four minutes before half-time.
It was an impressive response from Arsenal who could have had more. Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were both guilty of wasting good opportunities.
The match was finally decided on 81 minutes. Substitute Eden Hazard crossed for Alonso to convert at the near post and make it two wins out of two for new manager Maurizio Sarri.
Spurs also have six points after securing victory over Fulham. Mauricio Pochettino's men had to wait until shortly before half-time to break the deadlock against the Cottagers.
The goal came from an unlikely source, as Lucas Moura bagged his first Premier League goal for the club in some style.
Fulham failed to clear a ball into the box, and it fell to the Brazilian just inside the penalty area. Moura ran onto the ball and curled it beautifully past goalkeeper Fabri with his left foot.
The visitors came flying out of the blocks after the break and almost equalised within two minutes of the restart. Aleksandar Mitrovic was unfortunate not to score as his low shot hit the post.
However, Mitrovic did pull Fulham level on 52 minutes. Joe Bryan sent a deep cross to the far post and found Ryan Sessegnon. He cut it back to Mitrovic who managed to head home from close range.
Adam Crafton at the Daily Mail felt it was a deserved equaliser:
Adam Crafton @AdamCrafton_
Fulham have their first goal of the season. Mitrovic after superb cross from Joe Bryan and tee-up from Sessegnon. They started awfully but have got better and better.
As the half wore on Spurs began to dominate and went close when Kane volleyed against the bar. Kieran Trippier restored the hosts' lead on 75 minutes when he bent a brilliant free-kick past Fabri.
Kane then made the points safe three minutes later. The England captain turned his man in the area before firing home.
Squawka Football highlighted his record in August:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Harry Kane in August in the Premier League: ✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️⚽️ 15 games, 49 shots, finally a goal. https://t.co/tBdn51ikoJ
It's a strong start to the season by Spurs who face a tough test in their next outing. They head to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.
Richarlison is the early leader in the top scorer stakes after finding the back of the net against Southampton.
Theo Walcott opened the scoring for Everton on 15 minutes. The former Arsenal man prodded home a well-worked free-kick. The Mirror's David Maddock said manager Marco Silva deserved credit for the goal:
David Maddock @MaddockMirror
Brilliant free kick routine from #EFC sees Walcott open the scoring. Credit to Marco Silva, move straight from the training ground and shows hard work during the week. Not sure we'd have seen something so inventive last season.
The winger then turned provider, as he crossed for Richarlison to power a header past goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.
Match of the Day showed his upturn in form:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Richarlison's form... Watford: 53 attempts, 0 goals 😳 Everton: 3 attempts, 3 goals 🔥 #EFCMugs #EVESOU https://t.co/EBZ7Hdqr7Y
Despite falling two goals behind Southampton did not wilt and managed to get back into the game. Danny Ings fired home after good work from Mario Lemina to give the Saints hope.
Walcott had a glorious chance to restore Everton's two-goal lead. However, the 29-year-old fired well wide from inside the box after being played in by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Southampton pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages which made for a nervy finish. Everton managed to hang onto pick up their first win of the new Premier League season.
Live: Barcelona vs. Alaves