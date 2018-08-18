EPL Table: 2018 Standings After Saturday's Week 2 Results and Top Scorers

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Chelsea and Arsenal served up five-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge on Saturday with Marcos Alonso the match-winner in a 3-2 victory for the Blues.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane scored his first ever Premier League goal in August to help Spurs beat Fulham 3-1 at Wembley Stadium.

It was also a good day for Everton's summer signing Richarlison, as he was on target in their 2-1 win over Southampton. The goal is his third Premier League strike in two games for his new club.

Saturday's Week 2 Results

Cardiff City 0-0 Newcastle United

Everton 2-1 Southampton

Leicester City 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Fulham

West Ham United 1-2 Bournemouth

Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal

Premier League Table (games played, goal difference, points)

1. Chelsea: 2, +4, 6

2. Tottenham: 2, +3, 6

3. Bournemouth: 2, +3, 6

4. Everton: 2, +1, 4

5. Liverpool: 1, +4, 3

6. Crystal Palace: 1, +2, 3

7. Manchester City: 1 +2, 3

8. Watford: 1, +2, 3

9. Leicester: 2, +1, 3

10. Manchester United: 1, +1, 3

11. Burnley: 1, 0, 1

12. Newcastle: 2, -1, 1

13. Southampton: 2, -1, 1

14. Wolves: 2, -2, 1

15. Cardiff: 2, -2, 1

16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 1, -2, 0

17. Arsenal: 2, -3, 0

18. Huddersfield Town: 1, -3, 0

19. Fulham: 2, -4, 0

20. West Ham: 2, -5, 0

Premier League Top Scorers

Richarlison, Everton, 3 goals

Pedro, Chelsea, 2 goals

Callum Wilson, Bournemouth, 2 goals

Sadio Mane, Liverpool, 2 goals

Roberto Pereyra, Watford, 2 goals

Chelsea against Arsenal was the standout fixture on Saturday. It did not disappoint with four goals in the opening 45 minutes.

A sweeping Chelsea move saw Pedro open the scoring after just nine minutes. Jorginho picked out Alonso out wide on the left, and he fired in low cross for Pedro to convert.

Squawka Football showed it's the first time he's scored in the opening two games of a season:

Alvaro Morata ended his goal drought with Chelsea's second goal. A long ball found the Spanish striker, who shrugged off the attentions of Shkodran Mustafi before firing past Petr Cech.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella highlighted how it's only his fourth goal of 2018:

Henrikh Mkhitaryan fired Arsenal back into contention with a low shot that beat goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Armenian then set up Alex Iwobi for an equaliser four minutes before half-time.

It was an impressive response from Arsenal who could have had more. Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were both guilty of wasting good opportunities.

The match was finally decided on 81 minutes. Substitute Eden Hazard crossed for Alonso to convert at the near post and make it two wins out of two for new manager Maurizio Sarri.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Spurs also have six points after securing victory over Fulham. Mauricio Pochettino's men had to wait until shortly before half-time to break the deadlock against the Cottagers.

The goal came from an unlikely source, as Lucas Moura bagged his first Premier League goal for the club in some style.

Fulham failed to clear a ball into the box, and it fell to the Brazilian just inside the penalty area. Moura ran onto the ball and curled it beautifully past goalkeeper Fabri with his left foot.

The visitors came flying out of the blocks after the break and almost equalised within two minutes of the restart. Aleksandar Mitrovic was unfortunate not to score as his low shot hit the post.

However, Mitrovic did pull Fulham level on 52 minutes. Joe Bryan sent a deep cross to the far post and found Ryan Sessegnon. He cut it back to Mitrovic who managed to head home from close range.

Adam Crafton at the Daily Mail felt it was a deserved equaliser:

As the half wore on Spurs began to dominate and went close when Kane volleyed against the bar. Kieran Trippier restored the hosts' lead on 75 minutes when he bent a brilliant free-kick past Fabri.

Kane then made the points safe three minutes later. The England captain turned his man in the area before firing home.

Squawka Football highlighted his record in August:

It's a strong start to the season by Spurs who face a tough test in their next outing. They head to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.

Richarlison is the early leader in the top scorer stakes after finding the back of the net against Southampton.

Theo Walcott opened the scoring for Everton on 15 minutes. The former Arsenal man prodded home a well-worked free-kick. The Mirror's David Maddock said manager Marco Silva deserved credit for the goal:

The winger then turned provider, as he crossed for Richarlison to power a header past goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

Match of the Day showed his upturn in form:

Despite falling two goals behind Southampton did not wilt and managed to get back into the game. Danny Ings fired home after good work from Mario Lemina to give the Saints hope.

Walcott had a glorious chance to restore Everton's two-goal lead. However, the 29-year-old fired well wide from inside the box after being played in by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Southampton pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages which made for a nervy finish. Everton managed to hang onto pick up their first win of the new Premier League season.