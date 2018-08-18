Thierry Henry Reportedly in Talks to Replace Gus Poyet as Bordeaux Manager

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has reportedly been approached by Bordeaux to replace Gus Poyet as their manager.

Goal France and L'Equipe both reported on the club's interest in Henry, per Get French Football News. According to L'Equipe, Laurent Blanc and Remi Garde are also being considered, but Henry is the primary choice.

Bordeaux have officially suspended Poyet after he criticised the club following the Europa League win over Mariupol:

His time at the club appears as good as over, however, with several French outlets already stating he has been sacked and the hunt for a replacement is on.

Henry worked as an assistant to Roberto Martinez with the Belgian national team in 2018, playing a big role in the Red Devils' run to a third-placed finish at the FIFA World Cup.

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

He has no other coaching experience, but a start in his native country of France could be just what he needs. Bordeaux have traditionally been just behind Ligue 1's elite clubs in the pecking order and haven't won any major silverware in years, so the pressure wouldn't be too high at Les Girondins.

Goal France mentioned Jurgen Klinsmann and Michael Laudrup as possible targets, while Blanc and Garde would also bring experience to the position.

Laudrup has worked in Qatar the last few years, while Klinsmann took some time off after a long run with the United States national team. Blanc has also been out of coaching since his departure at Paris Saint-Germain, and Garde is employed by MLS side Montreal Impact.