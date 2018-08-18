Thierry Henry Reportedly in Talks to Replace Gus Poyet as Bordeaux Manager

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2018

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY 14: Assistant coach of Belgium Thierry Henry celebrates the victory after receiving the medal following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia 3rd Place Playoff match between Belgium and England at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 14, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has reportedly been approached by Bordeaux to replace Gus Poyet as their manager.

Goal France and L'Equipe both reported on the club's interest in Henry, per Get French Football News. According to L'EquipeLaurent Blanc and Remi Garde are also being considered, but Henry is the primary choice.

Bordeaux have officially suspended Poyet after he criticised the club following the Europa League win over Mariupol:  

His time at the club appears as good as over, however, with several French outlets already stating he has been sacked and the hunt for a replacement is on.

Henry worked as an assistant to Roberto Martinez with the Belgian national team in 2018, playing a big role in the Red Devils' run to a third-placed finish at the FIFA World Cup. 

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

He has no other coaching experience, but a start in his native country of France could be just what he needs. Bordeaux have traditionally been just behind Ligue 1's elite clubs in the pecking order and haven't won any major silverware in years, so the pressure wouldn't be too high at Les Girondins.

Goal France mentioned Jurgen Klinsmann and Michael Laudrup as possible targets, while Blanc and Garde would also bring experience to the position.

Laudrup has worked in Qatar the last few years, while Klinsmann took some time off after a long run with the United States national team. Blanc has also been out of coaching since his departure at Paris Saint-Germain, and Garde is employed by MLS side Montreal Impact.

Related

    Goalkeeper Plays Dead to Avoid Red Card 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Goalkeeper Plays Dead to Avoid Red Card 🎥

    reddit
    via reddit

    Zlatan's Sportswear Brand A-Z Shut Down After Losses of $22M

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Zlatan's Sportswear Brand A-Z Shut Down After Losses of $22M

    Footy Headlines
    via Footy Headlines

    Klopp Tells Any Unhappy Liverpool Players to Up Their Game

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp Tells Any Unhappy Liverpool Players to Up Their Game

    Chris Bascombe
    via The Telegraph

    Naby Keita Can Take Liverpool to the Next Level

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Naby Keita Can Take Liverpool to the Next Level

    via Goal