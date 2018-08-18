Juventus Transfer News: Claudio Marchisio Will Reportedly Ignore Italian Offers

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Claudio Marchisio has reportedly received offers from other Italian clubs, but he will not remain in Serie A out of respect for Juventus.

According to Calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano, the Bianconeri just about forced him out of the club, and the midfielder could have considered another Serie A side. But after 25 years in the iconic shirt, Marchisio still loves the Old Lady dearly and will instead move abroad.

Marchisio's departure from the club dropped as a bombshell on Friday, the last day of Serie A's transfer window. As an academy product and local hero, he was a favourite of the fans, even if his playing time decreased in the last two seasons.

Those supporters were far from happy with the sudden nature of his departure and the fact he never got a proper goodbye. Many were devastated:

Others noted the heavy turnover of the summer, with Gianluigi Buffon and Stephan Lichtsteiner also moving on:

According to Romano, the relationship between the 32-year-old and manager Massimiliano Allegri deteriorated, as Il Principino tumbled down the pecking order. The rise of Rodrigo Bentancur and arrival of Emre Can meant he likely would have received even fewer opportunities this year.

Marchisio should be sought-after thanks to his versatility and status as a free agent. A move to MLS seems likely after previous links, per Tutto Mercato Web (h/t MLSSoccer's Ian Quillen), and the Italy international could well have a similar impact as former team-mate and compatriot Sebastian Giovinco, who has become a star for Toronto FC.

He could also sign a deal with another European club and has been linked with AS Monaco, per TMW Web (h/t Football Italia).