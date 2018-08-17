Report: Zach Smith Had Sex in OSU Coach Office, Took Penis Photos at White House

Andrew Weber/Getty Images

Former Ohio State assistant football coach Zach Smith reportedly had $2,200 worth of sex toys, male apparel and photography equipment delivered to the program's headquarters during a four-month period in 2015.

According to documents and receipts obtained by Stadium's Brett McMurphy, the orders were shipped to "Zach Smith, Woody Hayes Athletic Center, 535 Irving Schottenstein Drive, Columbus."

Furthermore, Smith's ex-wife, Courtney, said Smith "took multiple photos of his penis inside the Ohio State coaches’ offices, inside the White House when the Buckeyes visited in 2015 and also photographed himself in the coaches' offices receiving oral sex and having sex with an OSU staffer."

McMurphy reportedly obtained copies of those photos, which have not been published, including the White House pictures taken April 20, 2015.

Murphy reported Smith's penis is visible while he is in the same suit he wore to the ceremony in one photo, while another depicts his genitals and a bathroom towel that shows the seal of the President of the United States.



Ohio State fired Smith on July 23 after McMurphy published a report detailing domestic violence allegations against him while he was married to Courtney.

Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer later denied knowledge of the 2015 allegations against Smith during a press conference at Big Ten media days.

McMurphy published a conversation with Courtney in which she said Meyer's wife, Shelley, had been informed of the allegations against Zach.

"Shelley said she was going to have to tell Urban," Courtney told McMurphy. "I said: 'That's fine, you should tell Urban.' I know Shelley did everything she could."

Meyer later released a statement in which he said he was aware of the allegations and reported them to the university but wasn't expecting questions on the subject at Big Ten media days.

Ohio State has since placed Meyer on administrative leave to conduct an investigation into the handling of those allegations.

On Friday, Ohio State president Michael Drake announced the university will conclude its investigation by Sunday and disclose the findings in a report next week.