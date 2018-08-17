Report: DeMarco Murray to Join Fox as College Football Analyst

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former NFL running back DeMarco Murray is reportedly headed to the announcers' booth during the 2018 football season.

According to reporter Barry Horn, Fox will announce Murray as one of its college football commentators for the 2018 campaign. Murray played collegiately for the University of Oklahoma before an NFL career that included stops with the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles.

Murray appeared in 15 games for the Titans last season but was released in March.

He announced his retirement during a July episode of ESPN's NFL Live, saying: "It's been a long time thinking, the last year or two, and physically, mentally and emotionally, I think it's time for me to hang it up."

The Las Vegas native was a three-time Pro Bowler and won the 2014 Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year as a member of the Cowboys after he ran for 1,845 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He is yet another former Cowboy who will now serve as a broadcaster. Troy Aikman (Fox) and Tony Romo (CBS) are each primary NFL announcers during games, but Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk noted Jason Witten, Michael Irvin, Daryl Johnston, Darren Woodson, Deion Sanders, Jimmy Johnson and Dave Wannstedt are broadcasters with Dallas ties.