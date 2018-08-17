Ohio State Football Interim Coach Ryan Day Provides Updates on Fall Camp, Roster

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ryan Day is serving as the interim head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes while Urban Meyer is on paid administrative leave during an investigation into how he handled domestic violence allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, and Day provided "Buckeye Nation" with an update on the team as the 2018 season approaches.

Day wrote:

"You will be proud to know that our players and coaching staff have attacked each day and forged together as a team. Our program starts and ends with our players, and the leaders of this team are incredibly focused and determined to maximize our talents to be the best team possible when we line up on Sept. 1. The energy level the entire group has brought to each day is a testament to the work ethic and perseverance of our program."

Day did not directly mention Meyer's job status or the investigation, but he did praise the efforts of the coordinators and assistants as the Buckeyes prepare for their Sept. 1 season opener against the Oregon State Beavers in Ohio Stadium.

The interim coach also described the bonding experiences of the team both on and off the field, mentioning the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert they attended Thursday evening.

The bulk of his update, which comes after Ohio State closed practices to the media during the investigation, focuses on individual position battles and developments. The quarterback position stands out considering J.T. Barrett is no longer on campus, and Day said, "Dwayne Haskins and Tate Martell have been putting in the work on and off the field to get themselves prepared for an excellent season."

Even though Ohio State is a championship contender on the field, most offseason headlines about the team have focused on the Meyer and Smith situation.

Ohio State University president Michael Drake said the investigation "will be finished when it's finished" during a Thursday interview with WOSU (h/t Dan Murphy of ESPN.com), even though it was initially expected to wrap up in 14 days, which would be Sunday.

With no hard deadline in place, Meyer's job status could hang in the balance into the regular season as the investigation continues. Day has never served as a collegiate head coach, but this thorough update suggests he has a grasp on the team and its progress as the opener against Oregon State draws nearer.