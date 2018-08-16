Ohio State Taking Football Players to Beyonce, Jay-Z Concert

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

With the "On The Run II" tour stopping by the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes football team will enjoy watching someone else put on a show on its home field.

Earlier in the day, Ohio State kicker Sean Nuernberger found himself kicking for a chance to get his team out of meetings for the day. Little did the players know, the coaches had a surprise in store:

Attending a Beyonce/Jay-Z concert seems like a much better way to spend a night than in meetings.

The Buckeyes women's volleyball team will also be in attendance, according to ESPN.com's Edward Aschoff.