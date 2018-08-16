Ohio State Taking Football Players to Beyonce, Jay-Z Concert

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2018

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella )
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

With the "On The Run II" tour stopping by the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes football team will enjoy watching someone else put on a show on its home field.

Earlier in the day, Ohio State kicker Sean Nuernberger found himself kicking for a chance to get his team out of meetings for the day. Little did the players know, the coaches had a surprise in store:

Attending a Beyonce/Jay-Z concert seems like a much better way to spend a night than in meetings.

The Buckeyes women's volleyball team will also be in attendance, according to ESPN.com's Edward Aschoff.

