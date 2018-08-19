Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool travel away for the first time this season in the Premier League, as they meet Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday.

The Reds opened the season in fine form as they demolished West Ham United 4-0, as the Eagles kept a clean sheet on the road, winning 2-0 at Fulham.

Fabinho could make his first competitive start for Liverpool after being named a substitute in the opening game of the campaign, with manager Jurgen Klopp considering his options in defence due to injuries.

Palace could be without one of their main strengths when featuring at home—fan group Holmesdale Road Fanatics will be absent from the match.

Giuseppe Muro of the Evening Standard reported the supporters, famous for creating a wonderful atmosphere at the ground, will be missing for the first time in 13 years after a disagreement with Palace.

Here's how you can watch the game:

Date: Monday, Aug. 20

Time: 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET)

Odds: Liverpool win: 9-20, Palace win: 27-5, Draw: 7-2

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

TV: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

(Odds via OddsShark)

Preview

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

As one of the favourites to win the league this term, the focus is on Klopp's men and their weekly endeavours in one of the most exciting competitions in sport.

Liverpool have taken a step forward since last term after their appearance in the UEFA Champions League final, and the Reds have been shrewd in the transfer market.

However, the coach has been forced to shuffle the pack early on, as Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren battle for fitness.

The visitors could have an unusual pairing at centre-back as they take the fight to the south London hosts.

James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo tweeted after Klopp's press conference on Friday, with Joel Gomez and Fabinho ready to start:

Palace manager Roy Hodgson commented he's been impressed with Liverpool in pre-season, and complimented Klopp on his work at Anfield.



Rob Guest of football.london quoted Hodgson ahead of Monday's fixture:

"Of course I watched the West Ham game and they were very impressive that day. They were as impressive as I expected them to be. They've got stronger and stronger through the season. It's Jurgen Klopp's third full season and those seasons give you transfer windows. I think in each of the transfer windows they've been steadily improving on the players they have, as well as improving the players who are already there. If you've got good players at the club, keeping them is also a difficult task. Liverpool will say they know that because they've lost the likes of Suarez and Coutinho."

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The trident of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have taken Liverpool to another level in the past 12 months. However, Palace are a difficult prospect at Selhurst.

The stadium has one of the best atmospheres in the top-flight, but the absence of the Holmesdale Road Fanatics could damage the chance of a result for the home side.

Palace's fans have often intimidated travelling teams. Liverpool might find this visit easier than usual trips to south London.

Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Per BBC Sport, Eagles winger Wilfried Zaha has signed a new five-year deal to remain with the club, and his influence could be vital if Hodgson can find a way to counter-attack.

Zaha has developed into one of the most exciting flair players in England, and the injuries in the Reds defence could open the door for the pace merchant.