Stephen Curry 'For Sure' Wants to Finish Career with Warriors: 'This Is Home'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

If Stephen Curry has it his way, the only uniform he will wear during his NBA career is a Golden State Warriors one.

The two-time NBA MVP recently went on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" (h/t Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach) and made it clear that he plans on being a Warrior for life.

"For sure I do," Curry said. "This is home. This is where I want to be, for obvious reasons."

While many players dream of suiting up for their hometown team, the North Carolina product hasn't given much thought about playing for the Charlotte Hornets, a team his father, Dell, played for from 1988-98.

"I love the Bay Area, man," Curry said. "The only reason I go home now is if my sister's getting married or to go play the Hornets for that one game, so I haven't really been back much. I haven't put my mind there."

He had the opportunity last summer to be a free agent and sign with whatever team he wanted. There was little drama involved, though, as he signed a five-year, $201 million deal to remain with Golden State.

Curry has spent nine years with the Warriors since being drafted seventh overall in the 2009 draft. He went from being a small shooting guard with ankle problems to the focal point of a dynasty. He is a five-time All-Star who has two MVP awards and three championships on his resume.

Before he was drafted, Golden State was coming off a 29-win season and had just one playoff appearance in 15 seasons. Behind their leader, the Warriors have become one of the greatest teams in league history.

Given Golden State has made it to four consecutive NBA Finals and won a trio of rings in the process, it's easy to see why he wants to remain with the team that drafted him. After all, the Warriors will enter next season as the NBA championship favorites after adding All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins this summer.

Of course, things can change quickly in professional sports. Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are all up for contract extensions in the next two years. If any of them move on to another organization at some point, it could affect Golden State's ability to add to its trophy case.

Curry's jersey will one day hang in the rafters in the Bay Area. The only questions that remain appear to be how long he will continue to play and how many championships does he end his career with?